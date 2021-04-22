Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $70.92 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $72.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35.

