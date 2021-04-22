Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes $371,000 Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIB. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.