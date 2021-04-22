Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the retailer will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $42,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

