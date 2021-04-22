Benchmark Upgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Buy

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

NYSE:AN opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

