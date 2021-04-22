Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Sells $761,534.00 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $761,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,190 shares in the company, valued at $53,773,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $50.94 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $266,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

