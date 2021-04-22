Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock.
Shares of TBLD stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.34) on Monday. tinyBuild has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 260 ($3.40).
