Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock.

Shares of TBLD stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.34) on Monday. tinyBuild has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

About tinyBuild

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

