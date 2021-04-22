Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a report on Monday.

flatexDEGIRO stock opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

