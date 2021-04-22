Berkshire Money Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New accounts for 0.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter worth $821,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter worth $62,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 7.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 691,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,450. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06.

