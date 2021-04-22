Bernard J. Kelley Sells 2,500 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.88. 380,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

