BFT Financial Group LLC Has $13.22 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

