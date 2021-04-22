BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 117,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,800,569 shares.The stock last traded at $60.95 and had previously closed at $62.27.

BBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

