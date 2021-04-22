Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Up 4.4%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.34. 2,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 180,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $701.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,538 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

