Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been gaining from business growth initiatives, including efforts to boost online capabilities. Markedly, the company witnessed growth in its core business during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. In fact, comparable sales (comps) increased 7.9% in the reported quarter. The company witnessed double-digit comps growth across several categories. Going ahead, management expects low-single digit rise in comps during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also it is on track with Operation North Star to boost efficiency. On the flip side, the company has been grappling with weak store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, higher freight expenses have been exerting pressure on gross margin. Also, it is cautious regarding rising COVID-19 related expenses.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of BIG opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

