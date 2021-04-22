Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen updated its FY21 guidance to $17.50-19.00 EPS.

BIIB traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.04. 55,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.74 and its 200 day moving average is $265.11. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Earnings History for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit