Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen updated its FY21 guidance to $17.50-19.00 EPS.

BIIB traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.04. 55,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.74 and its 200 day moving average is $265.11. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.