BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter.

BKCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,628. The firm has a market cap of $271.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.73. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

