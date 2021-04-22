Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.64. 10,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,285,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,561.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

