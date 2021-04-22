Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 17,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 358,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Blucora alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.