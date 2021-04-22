BMO Capital Markets Boosts Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $80.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

OMC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 81,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

