BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $87.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

