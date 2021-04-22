Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Truist upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $40.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $623.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth $197,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit