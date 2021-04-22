Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $40.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $623.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth $197,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

