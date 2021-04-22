boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BHOOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.82. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.