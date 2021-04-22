Boosted Finance Hits Market Cap of $5.00 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $83.52 or 0.00160923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $246,599.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00282788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004177 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.89 or 0.00990110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.36 or 0.00686592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,063.57 or 1.00309908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

