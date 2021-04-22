Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$52.00 at CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target boosted by analysts at CSFB from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLX. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.81.

BLX opened at C$42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.39. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 77.82. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.99 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,865.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

