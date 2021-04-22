Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Raised to $107.00 at Mizuho

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.
BXP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.
BXP stock opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.60. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
