Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Raised to $107.00 at Mizuho

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

BXP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

BXP stock opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.60. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

