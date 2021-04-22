Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.79. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

