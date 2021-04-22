Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 289,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

