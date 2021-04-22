Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stake Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,353.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

