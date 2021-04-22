Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY21 guidance to $1.33-1.41 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

