Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $19.00

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $20.00. Braskem shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 5,751 shares changing hands.

BAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

