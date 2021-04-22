Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce $25.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.39 million to $26.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $21.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $106.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.03 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $114.83 million, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $115.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

BWB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,698. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $438.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

