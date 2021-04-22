Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Issues Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Shares of BEDU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,012. The company has a market cap of $669.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

