Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Cut by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 4.6% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $453.44. 37,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,751. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.74 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.90 and a 200-day moving average of $432.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

