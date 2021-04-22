Brokerages Anticipate Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARPO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARPO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 660,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,993. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $54.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.02.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

