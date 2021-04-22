Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Announce -$2.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post earnings per share of ($2.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.05). Allegiant Travel posted earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 226.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $239.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.62. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

