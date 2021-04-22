Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. American Campus Communities also reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

ACC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.41. 513,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,177. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 52.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 483,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,650,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Motco lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

