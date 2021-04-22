Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,192. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $479.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1,105.00 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

