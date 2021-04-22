Brokerages Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIVB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,276. The company has a market cap of $364.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

