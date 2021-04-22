Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. H.B. Fuller posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on FUL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,703 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

FUL stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.86. 444,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.