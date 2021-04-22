Brokerages Anticipate Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MERC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MERC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 2,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,376. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

