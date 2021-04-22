Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post $3.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report earnings per share of $3.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.41 and the lowest is $3.15. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $3.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.27.

NYSE MOH traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,310. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.