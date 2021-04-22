Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.13. US Foods reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of US Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,671. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. US Foods has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

