Brokerages Expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Million

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will report sales of $19.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $27.90 million. Athenex posted sales of $46.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $117.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $106.13 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other news, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Athenex by 34.7% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 43.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

ATNX traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.01. 73,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,938. Athenex has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

