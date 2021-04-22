Brokerages Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.66 Million

Analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to announce $113.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.25 million and the highest is $115.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $128.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $499.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $508.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $514.98 million to $519.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $123.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.32 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPX. B. Riley increased their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GP Strategies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.12. 1,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,597. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $279.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.