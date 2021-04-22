Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $7.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.98. 43,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,710. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $65.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 223,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

