Brokerages Expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will report $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.42 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

NAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

