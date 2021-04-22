Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Price at $47.67

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,328,644.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,668,433 shares of company stock valued at $299,972,590 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $42.46. 362,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,932. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -386.00. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

