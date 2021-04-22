Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $50.04

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FL shares. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.48. 18,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,543. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $59.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

