Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Price Target at $105.00

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.