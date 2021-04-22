Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT at $91.00

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSMMY. Barclays upgraded Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Simmons lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

PSMMY opened at $89.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $48.98 and a 1-year high of $90.60.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

