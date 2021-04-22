Brokerages Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) PT at $39.20

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

RMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $39.80. 54,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,502. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

